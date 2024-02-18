RingCentral (RNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.28.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

