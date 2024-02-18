Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 155.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,695 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,612 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Rivian Automotive worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

Several research firms recently commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

