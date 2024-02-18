Robert W. Baird Raises Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $26.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

