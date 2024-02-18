Robert W. Baird Raises CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $16.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNHI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

