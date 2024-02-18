Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

