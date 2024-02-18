Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $279.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.26. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

View Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.