Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,096 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Rogers were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 115.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.73. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $173.16.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

