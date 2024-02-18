Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rollins by 61.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,557,000 after acquiring an additional 833,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

