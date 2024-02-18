Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.20 ($3.30).

Several research firms recently commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.05) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.03) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Helen McCabe bought 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £12,101.94 ($15,284.09). In other news, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,095.31 ($1,383.32). Also, insider Helen McCabe bought 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £12,101.94 ($15,284.09). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,949 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,269. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 323.30 ($4.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,616.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 303.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.92.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

