Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.20 ($3.30).
Several research firms recently commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.05) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.03) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Insider Buying and Selling
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 323.30 ($4.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,616.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 303.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.92.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.