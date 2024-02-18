Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

