Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.