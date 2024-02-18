Roth Capital Weighs in on Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Motorcar Parts of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $193.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorcar Parts of America

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $62,989.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.