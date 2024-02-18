Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $26.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.59.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $105,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 512,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

