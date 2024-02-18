Royal Bank of Canada Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$49.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.94.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$41.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.09 and a 1-year high of C$42.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

