Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $138.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $279.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.