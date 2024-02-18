Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $480.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $484.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $340.52 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

