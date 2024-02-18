RS Crum Inc. Sells 94 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RS Crum Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,740,887,000 after buying an additional 77,089 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $571.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $746.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

