RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives $20.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 43,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $862,203.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,985,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,323,939.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,710,822 shares of company stock worth $35,348,449. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RXO by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RXO by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,237,000 after purchasing an additional 610,359 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,997,000 after purchasing an additional 248,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 39.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 635,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,123,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,924 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. RXO has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 539.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.12.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

