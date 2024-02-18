RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Trading 4.4% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $56.85 and last traded at $55.88. 118,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 456,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

Specifically, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $525,920.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,373,660 over the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 7.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

