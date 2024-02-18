Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,044,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 4,140,336 shares.The stock last traded at $3.11 and had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sabre Stock Down 13.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,617,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,232,000 after buying an additional 1,732,513 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its position in Sabre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 16,167,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $61,780,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sabre by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,952,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,127,000 after buying an additional 238,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sabre by 13.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after buying an additional 1,404,444 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

