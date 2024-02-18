Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) vs. YETI (NYSE:YETI) Critical Analysis

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) and YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sacks Parente Golf and YETI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A YETI 1 10 6 0 2.29

YETI has a consensus target price of $48.59, indicating a potential upside of 24.20%. Given YETI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YETI is more favorable than Sacks Parente Golf.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sacks Parente Golf -1,248.68% -9,387.23% -131.13% YETI 10.24% 27.99% 15.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and YETI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and YETI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sacks Parente Golf $190,000.00 53.79 -$3.51 million N/A N/A YETI $1.66 billion 2.05 $89.69 million $1.95 20.06

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Sacks Parente Golf.

Summary

YETI beats Sacks Parente Golf on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nippon Xport Ventures, Inc.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

date 2024-02-18