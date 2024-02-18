Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Down 4.3%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 430,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,005,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after buying an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,271,000 after buying an additional 111,358 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,619,000 after buying an additional 47,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,854,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,114,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,438,000 after buying an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.