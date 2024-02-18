Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) & Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) Financial Comparison

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) and Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Vitro Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$269.48 million ($1.44) -6.03 Vitro Diagnostics $1.76 million N/A -$5.36 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Vitro Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and Vitro Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Vitro Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -78.98% -44.77% Vitro Diagnostics -303.86% -1,020.38% -63.53%

Summary

Sana Biotechnology beats Vitro Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG299 and SG242 that targets CD19+ cancer cells in patients with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG233, a CD22 CAR for the treatment of NHL, CLL, and ALL. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255, a B cell maturation antigen directed allogeneic CAR T for multiple myeloma; SC45, the PSC-derived pancreatic islet cells for type I diabetes mellitus; and SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, Huntington's disease, and other astrocytic diseases. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

