Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Up 11%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) rose 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 568,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 118,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Up 9.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 79.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

Featured Articles

