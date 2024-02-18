SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

