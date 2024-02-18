SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,810 shares of company stock valued at $31,529,145 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $206.80 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $283.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.28.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

