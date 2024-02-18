Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Innospec Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innospec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

IOSP opened at $124.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.11. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.47.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 226.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 29,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

