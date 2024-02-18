Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.68

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.68 and last traded at C$10.65, with a volume of 130198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SES. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.03.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.