Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sempra by 84.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra by 118.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $80.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

