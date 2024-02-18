Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Decreases By 6.4%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

BAFN stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BayFirst Financial has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 7.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Further Reading

