Short Interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Expands By 5.6%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $60.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

