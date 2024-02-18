Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Drops By 6.0%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,300 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 402,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Price Performance

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.76. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

