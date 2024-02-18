Short Interest in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Grows By 5.3%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $90.26 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 163.89% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $3,895,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

