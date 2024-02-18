Short Interest in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Rises By 6.4%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,300 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 795,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 148.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.