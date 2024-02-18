Short Interest in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Grows By 6.5%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days. Currently, 21.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $32.58 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 217.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,033 shares of company stock worth $1,988,766. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after buying an additional 266,330 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,603,000 after buying an additional 150,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

