Short Interest in Crane (NYSE:CR) Decreases By 5.9%

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 665,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CR stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $127.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

