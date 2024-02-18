Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Increases By 5.2%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,182,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,182,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $194,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,461 shares of company stock worth $1,267,390. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,033,000 after purchasing an additional 256,139 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,819,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 1,702,928 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVLV opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

