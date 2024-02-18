Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Increases By 5.2%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies
In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,182,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,182,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $194,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,461 shares of company stock worth $1,267,390. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,033,000 after purchasing an additional 256,139 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,819,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 1,702,928 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evolv Technologies Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evolv Technologies
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.