Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Expands By 5.5%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Down 4.9 %

GLBZ stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.