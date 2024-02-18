Short Interest in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expands By 5.6%

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $68.25 on Friday. Kforce has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

