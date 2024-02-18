Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Drops By 5.3%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $249.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $252.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $11,950,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

