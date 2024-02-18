Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) & NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Head to Head Analysis

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -879.22% NEXGEL -76.64% -38.69% -25.90%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.09) -55.56 NEXGEL $2.05 million 5.97 -$4.75 million ($0.48) -4.46

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and NEXGEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NEXGEL. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXGEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and NEXGEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of NEXGEL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. It also developing ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NEXGEL

(Get Free Report)

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

