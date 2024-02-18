Silynxcom Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will End on February 21st (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX)

Silynxcom’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 21st. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Silynxcom Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX opened at $3.37 on Friday. Silynxcom has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
About Silynxcom
