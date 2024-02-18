Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 5,000 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,822 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

