Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 400,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $127.18 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $130.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

