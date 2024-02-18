Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 88.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 233,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 114,709 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

