Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $148,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Redfin were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Redfin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 369,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 109,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDFN stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

