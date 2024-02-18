Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $56,000 Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Angi were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 26,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Angi by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Angi by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANGI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

