Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $58,000 in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.68.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAS opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 323.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at $910,140,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

