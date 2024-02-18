Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $80,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 109,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 414,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,026 shares of company stock worth $3,060,246. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

