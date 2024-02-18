Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,994,000 after acquiring an additional 280,651 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

FSS opened at $79.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

